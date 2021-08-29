Canadian Western Bank’s (CWB) $42.00 Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)‘s stock had its “$42.00” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWB. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.79.

CWB opened at C$36.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.57. The firm has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$23.72 and a 52 week high of C$37.75.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$247.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$244.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$34.16 per share, with a total value of C$341,563.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$654,947.05.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

