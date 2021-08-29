Canfor (TSE:CFP) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Canfor (TSE:CFP) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$34.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canfor to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.33.

Shares of CFP stock opened at C$26.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The firm has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.89. Canfor has a 1 year low of C$14.64 and a 1 year high of C$35.53.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

