Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 67,149 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 413.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,149 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,022,000 after buying an additional 25,616,834 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 359.1% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,772,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,136,152,000 after buying an additional 11,554,932 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 364.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,795,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,949,000 after buying an additional 1,408,682 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 605.5% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,043,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,515,000 after buying an additional 896,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,184,000 after purchasing an additional 634,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CP shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

CP traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $71.83. 2,476,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,829. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.86%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

