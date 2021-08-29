Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 7,202 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.33% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNCL. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 983,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,118,000 after purchasing an additional 131,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,864 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 478,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 102,585 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 475,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,264,000 after purchasing an additional 119,534 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,395,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

FNCL stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $55.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,456. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.84. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $55.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.