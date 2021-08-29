Capital Analysts LLC Buys 4,731 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,206.7% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.21. 1,572,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,752. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.