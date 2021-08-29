Capital Analysts LLC Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,847 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Starbucks by 121.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $118,319,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $81,394,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 37.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,665,000 after acquiring an additional 863,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,204,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927,864. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.75 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $135.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.06.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

