Capital Analysts LLC Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,261. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $78.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.18.

