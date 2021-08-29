Capital Analysts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,790,000 after buying an additional 873,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after buying an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $137,707,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $107,308,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,194,000 after purchasing an additional 445,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.33. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $235.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.