CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.05. CareDx reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNA. Raymond James upped their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other CareDx news, CMO Sasha King sold 8,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $726,470.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 50,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,535.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $2,285,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,980,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,509 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,079. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.83. 356,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,597. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.50 and a beta of 0.65. CareDx has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.84.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

