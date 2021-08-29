CarGurus’ (CARG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $263,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,489.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $392,391.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,981 shares in the company, valued at $28,936,747.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,178 shares of company stock worth $13,414,706 over the last three months. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

