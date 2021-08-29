Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth $168,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at $213,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.54.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.80%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

