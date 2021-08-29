Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Research analysts at Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.00% from the company’s current price.

CARS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist started coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $893.10 million, a PE ratio of 161.90 and a beta of 2.34. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cars.com by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cars.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 169,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cars.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

