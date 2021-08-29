Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Shares Gap Up to $12.10

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.10, but opened at $12.57. Cars.com shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 1,734 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on CARS shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist started coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $893.10 million, a P/E ratio of 161.90 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cars.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Cars.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cars.com by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Cars.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 169,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cars.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

