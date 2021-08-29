carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of carsales.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Get carsales.com alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSXXY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.69. carsales.com has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $42.22.

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for carsales.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for carsales.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.