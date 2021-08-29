Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Carter’s has decreased its dividend by 59.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Carter’s has a payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carter’s to earn $7.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $103.64 on Friday. Carter’s has a one year low of $76.89 and a one year high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

