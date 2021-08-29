Cashhand Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,130.00 (CHND)

Cashhand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, Cashhand has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cashhand coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges. Cashhand has a market capitalization of $145,753.82 and approximately $5,130.00 worth of Cashhand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00023694 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001369 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CHND is a coin. Cashhand’s total supply is 1,071,172 coins. Cashhand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cashhand is www.cashhand.info

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashhand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashhand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashhand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

