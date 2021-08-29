Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Celyad Oncology stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Celyad Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $10.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celyad Oncology stock. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 160,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned 1.04% of Celyad Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

