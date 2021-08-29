Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 75.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,883 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Centene by 42.6% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 38.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,152,000 after acquiring an additional 173,170 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 29.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,581 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Centene by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. raised their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

NYSE:CNC opened at $63.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

