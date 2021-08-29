Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. Century Communities posted sales of $794.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Century Communities.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion.

CCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.B. Riley lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

NYSE CCS traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.70. 301,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,584. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $83.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Century Communities by 45.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.