Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo Purchases 28,709 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 28,709 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $644,229.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 55,447 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $1,236,468.10.

On Friday, August 20th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 46,478 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $969,531.08.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 17,116 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.45 per share, with a total value of $367,138.20.

On Monday, August 16th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 48,167 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $1,029,328.79.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $23.60 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after buying an additional 249,313 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 37.4% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 554,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 150,940 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 21.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 12.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the first quarter worth about $3,853,000. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.