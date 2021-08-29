Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of CHW stock opened at C$11.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$192.43 million and a P/E ratio of 8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.13, a quick ratio of 37.62 and a current ratio of 39.46. Chesswood Group has a one year low of C$4.74 and a one year high of C$13.89.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$30.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesswood Group will post 1.3634842 earnings per share for the current year.

CHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Chesswood Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$70,991.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$683,293.96. Also, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,855.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,887,584 shares in the company, valued at C$21,832,551.58. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,700 shares of company stock worth $123,417.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

