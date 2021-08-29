Chico’s FAS (CHS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st. Analysts expect Chico’s FAS to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $387.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. On average, analysts expect Chico’s FAS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

NYSE:CHS opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $7.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chico’s FAS stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 191.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.