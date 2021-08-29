Chilton Investment Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 643,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,639 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern makes up about 4.6% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $182,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after acquiring an additional 813,926 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 367.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,863,000 after acquiring an additional 684,761 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 159.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,561,000 after purchasing an additional 401,351 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2,376.6% during the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 306,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,983,000 after purchasing an additional 294,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $75,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.64.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.46. 612,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,287. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 223.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

