Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $58.21 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,512 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 1.5% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.27% of Tractor Supply worth $58,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after purchasing an additional 431,951 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 608,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,682,000 after purchasing an additional 395,698 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,323,000 after purchasing an additional 341,342 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 528,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,577,000 after purchasing an additional 143,736 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

TSCO traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.40. The stock had a trading volume of 589,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,643. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.