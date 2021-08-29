Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $79.57 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 329,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Target comprises about 2.0% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $79,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 14.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Target by 7.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Target by 20.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.18. 2,661,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,479,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $123.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.25. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $143.38 and a 12 month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.