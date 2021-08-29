Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 685,555 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC decreased its position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 96.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685,555 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Vroom were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vroom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Vroom by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Vroom by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Vroom by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 244,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vroom by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

VRM traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $27.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,674. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.94.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,387.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,466,589.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,184 shares of company stock worth $4,591,163 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Vroom Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

