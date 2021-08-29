China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the July 29th total of 212,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,418.0 days.

Shares of CHPXF stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38. China Pacific Insurance has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $3.15.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

