China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the July 29th total of 212,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,418.0 days.
Shares of CHPXF stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38. China Pacific Insurance has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $3.15.
About China Pacific Insurance (Group)
