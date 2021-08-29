China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Down to $29.46

Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.46, but opened at $28.01. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $28.44, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. China Southern Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 17.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

