China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Down to $29.46

Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.46, but opened at $28.01. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $28.44, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. China Southern Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.46.
China Southern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:ZNH)
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
