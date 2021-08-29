Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Choice Hotels International posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%.

CHH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.36. The company had a trading volume of 196,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,803. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $123.77.

In related news, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $60,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,966.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $442,346.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,850.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,987 shares of company stock worth $1,784,408 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,232,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

