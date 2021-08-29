Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 507.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Cincinnati Financial worth $36,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,268,000 after buying an additional 41,079 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.40. The stock had a trading volume of 336,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,459. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $125.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

