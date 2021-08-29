CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Receives $47.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 365.0% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 344,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after buying an additional 270,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,400,000 after buying an additional 102,868 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 81.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 21,706 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 78.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,193,000 after purchasing an additional 197,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CIT Group during the first quarter worth about $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $55.05 on Thursday. CIT Group has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $55.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

