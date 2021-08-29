Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $85.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.16. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The company has a market capitalization of $794.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. Analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Citi Trends by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Citi Trends by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Citi Trends by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

