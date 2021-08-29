Citigroup Cuts Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $140.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $168.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. dropped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.07.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $94.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.88 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.34. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $69.89 and a 52-week high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. Pinduoduo’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 15.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.