Citigroup Raises Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target to $28.00

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Switch from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.90.

NYSE SWCH opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Switch has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $25.61.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $2,166,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,361,125.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $1,112,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,012,147 shares in the company, valued at $62,321,321.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,269,805 shares of company stock valued at $26,952,526. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Switch in the second quarter worth $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Switch in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Switch in the first quarter worth about $118,000. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

