Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys Shares of 3,814 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $64,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 241.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $90,000.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $74.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.69. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $74.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

