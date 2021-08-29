Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $247,000 Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 522 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Illumina were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $464.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.46. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.50.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total value of $153,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,374 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

