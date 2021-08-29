Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New Investment in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWEN. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other Broadwind news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $41,231.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,191.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $82,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,586.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,412 shares of company stock worth $147,482. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadwind stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. Broadwind, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

