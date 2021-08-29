Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $131.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.21. The stock has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $134.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

