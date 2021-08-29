Citizens National Bank Trust Department Invests $215,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $1,472,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 19.4% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 81.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 109,092 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 85.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,361,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,168,000 after purchasing an additional 627,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $92.01. 1,195,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,971. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $92.68.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

