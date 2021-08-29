City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Update

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the July 29th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of CDEVY stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.13. City Developments has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $6.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0822 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. City Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

About City Developments

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

