CKW Financial Group Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,059,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,716. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

