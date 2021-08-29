CKW Financial Group Purchases 100 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Adobe were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Adobe by 5.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 4.1% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 485 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $6.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $658.52. 1,142,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,434. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $615.40. The company has a market capitalization of $313.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $662.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

