CKW Financial Group Purchases 400 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,816 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $232,356,000 after buying an additional 118,156 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 531.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.24. 2,266,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,979. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.69.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,409.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $487,641. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

