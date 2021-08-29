CKW Financial Group Purchases New Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at about $55,215,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 121.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 31.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after buying an additional 23,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 465.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after buying an additional 181,322 shares during the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE:HMC traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,433. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.84. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $97.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

