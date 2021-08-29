Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Short Interest Down 77.0% in August

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the July 29th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,007,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CCTC stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Clean Coal Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Clean Coal Technologies alerts:

Clean Coal Technologies Company Profile

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the development of commercially viable and scalable coal dehydration technology. Its technology portfolio include Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. The Pristine is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter, rendering a cleaner thermal coal. The Pristine-M, is a low-cost coal dehydration technology.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Coal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Coal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.