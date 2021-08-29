Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Stock Price Down 3%

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s stock price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.99 and last traded at $48.06. Approximately 6,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 801,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.53.

YOU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Clear Secure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.03.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. As a group, analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

