Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.60.

CLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudera has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. Cloudera’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,256,232.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,950.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $579,208.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 120,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,384.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,675 shares of company stock worth $2,562,727 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Cloudera by 7.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 1.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 96,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 88.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.