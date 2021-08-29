Comerica (NYSE:CMA) versus Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Critical Contrast

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) and Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Comerica and Meta Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comerica 37.02% 14.51% 1.27% Meta Financial Group 25.19% 16.26% 1.82%

Comerica has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Financial Group has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.3% of Comerica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Comerica shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Comerica and Meta Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comerica $3.09 billion 3.27 $474.00 million $3.27 23.13 Meta Financial Group $532.64 million 2.99 $104.72 million $2.43 20.53

Comerica has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Financial Group. Meta Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comerica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Comerica and Meta Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comerica 3 5 7 0 2.27 Meta Financial Group 0 0 3 1 3.25

Comerica currently has a consensus target price of $72.54, indicating a potential downside of 4.09%. Meta Financial Group has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.24%. Given Meta Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than Comerica.

Dividends

Comerica pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Meta Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Comerica pays out 83.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Meta Financial Group pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Comerica has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Meta Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Comerica is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Comerica beats Meta Financial Group on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services. The Retail Bank segment includes small business banking and personal financial services, which consist of consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services, private banking, retirement services, investment management and advisory services, investment banking and brokerage services. The Finance segment comprises corporation’s securities portfolio and asset and liability management activities. The Other category consists of income and expense impact of equity and cash, tax benefits, charges of an unusual or infrequent nature that are not reflective of the n

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services. The Commercial segment includes crestmark and AFS divisions. The Corporate Services & Other segment consists of certain shared services, treasury, retained community bank portfolio and student loan lending portfolio. The company was founded on June 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

