Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the July 29th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 122,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,460. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CODYY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.