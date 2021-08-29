Comparing CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) & Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU)

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) and CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capital Senior Living and CareMax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Senior Living $383.86 million 0.21 -$295.37 million N/A N/A CareMax N/A N/A -$21.51 million N/A N/A

CareMax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Capital Senior Living.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Senior Living and CareMax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Senior Living -49.90% N/A -14.06% CareMax N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Capital Senior Living and CareMax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Senior Living 0 0 1 0 3.00 CareMax 0 1 0 0 2.00

CareMax has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.15%. Given CareMax’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CareMax is more favorable than Capital Senior Living.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.1% of Capital Senior Living shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of CareMax shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Capital Senior Living shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CareMax beats Capital Senior Living on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corp. engages in the operation of senior housing communities. Its senior living options include independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

